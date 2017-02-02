Maryland Man Accused Of Distributing Child Porn

February 2, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Child Porn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Prince George’s County man is behind bars on charges of distributing child porn.

Marcus Hunt faces four counts of distribution of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography after being arrested Thursday morning.

A Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was issued for Hunt’s home, and authorities seized computer equipment from the home.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia