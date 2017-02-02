Maryland Man Accused Of Distributing Child Porn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Prince George’s County man is behind bars on charges of distributing child porn.
Marcus Hunt faces four counts of distribution of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography after being arrested Thursday morning.
A Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A search warrant was issued for Hunt’s home, and authorities seized computer equipment from the home.
