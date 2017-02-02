Maryland Senate Votes To Override Renewable Energy Veto

February 2, 2017 2:46 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to increase the state’s renewable energy standards.

Media outlets report that the Senate voted 32-13 Thursday to override the veto, two days after the House of Delegates voted on the measure. It means the law is now in effect.

The Senate needed a three-fifths vote, or 29 out of 47 senators. The measure passed last year on a 32-14 vote in the Senate.

The bill would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar power to 25 percent by 2020. That’s up from 20 percent by 2022.

Hogan, a Republican, criticized the measure, saying it will raise electricity bills. He has called it a “sunshine and wind tax.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia