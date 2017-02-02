Maryland Zoo Animals Disagree With Groundhog, Predict Short Winter

February 2, 2017 6:03 PM By Ron Matz
Filed Under: Punxatawney Phil

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Punxatawney Phil saw his shadow today, predicting six more weeks of winter. Some animals at the Maryland Zoo made their own prognostications.

About 230 miles southeast of Punxatawney’s Gobbler’s Knob, there were a leopard and a lemur reaching different conclusions in Druid Hill Park.

But they didn’t look at their shadows to decide, they chose from two different enrichment boxes with snacks inside — one decorated with butterflies and flowers, the other with a snowman.

“So it doesn’t seem like the lemur or the leopard sided with Phil the groundhog today,” animal manager Julia Grove says. “We’re going to go two against one here. The animals here are predicting an early spring.”

Thanks to Anastasia the Sifaka lemur, her little one and Sofiya the Amur leopard, looks like we’ll be getting an early spring in Baltimore. Good luck with your long winter, Pittsburgh!

