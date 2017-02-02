Police Find Unidentifiable Body in Daisy Park

February 2, 2017 9:19 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police have located an unidentifiable body at Daisy Park Thursday night.

Baltimore City Police spokesman T.J. Smith says tips about Tonja Chadwick led officers to North Hilton Street and North Monastery Avenue in southwest Baltimore. He says the body was wrapped and didn’t say whether if it were male or female.

RELATED: Search Continues for Missing Baltimore Mother

Smith says police will give an update Friday if the body belongs to Chadwick.

