Police: Man Fatally Shot After Checking Knock On Window

BATLIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man who they say was killed after checking on a knock at his window.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, in the 3900 block of Pascal Ave.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the male victim with gunshot wounds to his back and torso.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation showed the victim was inside his home, when he heard a knock at his window.

When he pulled back the curtain to see who it was, someone opened fire, hitting the victim several times.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook