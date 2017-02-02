Police: Man Taped Bags To Windows, Barricaded Himself In Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office was able to take a suspect into custody Wednesday evening after he barricaded himself inside a vehicle and taped plastic bags to his windows so no one could see inside.

The barricade situation began just before 5:45 p.m., when AA Co. deputies were called to the 200 block of Cape St. John Rd., in Annapolis, to serve a court ordered emergency evaluation for Zakary Hubbard.

Hubbard had been served with an order earlier in the day to leave a home on that street. Authorities report he had left the scene after the order was served.

When deputies responded to serve the evaluation order, they saw movement in a vehicle near the home he had been vacated from earlier in the day.

Authorities say dark-colored plastic bags were taped on the inside of the vehicle’s side and rear windows, making it impossible to see inside.

A negotiator tried to speak with Hubbard, but was unable to get a response.

After about 45 minutes of trying to speak with Hubbard, and fearing for Hubbard’s welfare, authorities decided to break a window to get inside the vehicle.

Authorities broke the driver’s side window, and Hubbard was taken into custody. Multiple knives and a long BB rifle were found in the glove compartment, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported during the situation. Hubbard faces a charge of violating a protective order.

