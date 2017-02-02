Ravens Are Raising Ticket Prices In 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens confirmed they are raising ticket prices this season.
For the first time since 2013, prices will increase anywhere from 4.7 percent to 10.3 percent, depending upon the location of the tickets.
Baltimore has only raised prices once in the last eight years, and the Ravens were in the bottom half of the league in ticket prices during the 2016 season.
The Ravens recently announced their $144 million improvement project to M&T Bank Stadium. With the team planning to spend upwards of $120 million on the stadium, no wonder prices are going up.
M&T Bank stadium was recently ranked number 1 in the NFL by stadium journey magazine for the fan experience.