Rawlings-Blake Reportedly Had $54K+ Farewell Party With Campaign Funds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake had a private farewell party back in November that cost close to $55,000.

Expense reports obtained by WJZ show the funds came from “Stephanie Rawlings-Blake For Baltimore,” her political fundraising committee.

The event was held at Bar Vasquez in Harbor East and according to other reports – featured filet mignon, empanadas and mini bottles of sparkling wine for guests to take home.

More than a year before the party, Rawlings-Blake said she would not be running for Mayor.

The Maryland State Board of Elections confirmed to WJZ that they have received a complaint regarding this.

