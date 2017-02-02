Rawlings-Blake Reportedly Had $54K+ Farewell Party With Campaign Funds

February 2, 2017 2:39 PM By Rick Ritter
Filed Under: Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake had a private farewell party back in November that cost close to $55,000.

Expense reports obtained by WJZ show the funds came from “Stephanie Rawlings-Blake For Baltimore,” her political fundraising committee.

The event was held at Bar Vasquez in Harbor East and according to other reports – featured filet mignon, empanadas and mini bottles of sparkling wine for guests to take home.

More than a year before the party, Rawlings-Blake said she would not be running for Mayor.

The Maryland State Board of Elections confirmed to WJZ that they have received a complaint regarding this.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter will have more information on this story later today.

