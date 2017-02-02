Severna Park Man Charged For Child Pornography Distribution

February 2, 2017 9:52 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old Severna Park man has been charged with six counts each of child pornography distribution and possession.

In December, the Anne Arundel County Police Department started an investigation which led to a search warrant being executed at the Abigail Wynd Court home of David Jason Wecht.

Several of Wecht’s electronic devices were recovered as evidence, and after the department’s digital forensics lab found several child pornography files.

Wecht was taken into custody on Feb. 1.

