Steve Smith Sr. Joins NFL Network As Football Analyst

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The recently retired Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is getting back into football, but this time it’s in the broadcast media world.
Smith officially signed a multi-year deal to become an analyst on the NFL Network, and will be appearing on a host of their programs, including this debut this Sunday at Super Bowl LI.
Smith announced the news this morning, February 2.
Smith is known around the league for his quick wit, brutal honesty and vast knowledge of football. He will appear on various NFL Network shows, including “NFL GameDay First” and the network’s coverage on Super Bowl Sunday from Houston.
A five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL and amassed 14,731 career receiving yards (seventh all-time) and 81 career touchdowns.