Terps Head Football Coach D.J. Durkin On His Newest Additions After National Signing Day

D.J. Durkin is the current head coach of the Maryland Terrapins football program.

Coach Durkin joined Ed and Rob to talk about his newest recruiting class which scout.com ranked 12th in the nation.

Coach Durkin started by talking about his newest class and the feeling around the coaching staff towards it saying “we’re very excited it was a great day for us yesterday, it was great work by our coaching staff…we’re thrilled about these guys and the future of where our program is going.” When asked about what kind of things bring recruits in whether its uniforms, facilities, or other things Coach Durkin said “it’s a combination of all those things, every recruiting situation seems to take on a life of its own…there are a lot of great things going on around our program right now including the area we live in.”

Coach Durkin went on to talk about the areas of need they addressed with this class on offense and defense. As for what’s up next for the Terps football program and their staff Coach Durkin said “we have a bunch of juniors coming in this weekend and will be picking up and starting to recruit the next class, we have to stack classes like this on top of each other.”

Finally Coach Durkin answered questions about player versatility and whether or not the Terps football program is ready to compete with the Ohio State and Michigan type of powerhouse schools.