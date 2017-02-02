Weather Blog: Another Mild Day

February 2, 2017 9:55 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Weather Blog. Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Another mild day, this groundhog day! Tonight and tomorrow colder air is moving in, and we will experience colder than normal temperatures through the next two days. Dry weather is expected despite plenty of clouds from time to time. A milder air mas will begin to move our way later Sunday and into next week as well. Forget that big rodent in Pennsylvania! Winter will last till march 21, no matter what the weather will be!

