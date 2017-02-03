As Search Continues for Missing Mom, Police Find Body in Balto. Park

February 3, 2017 12:53 PM By Rick Ritter
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City Police located a body at Daisy Park Thursday night.

Baltimore City Police spokesman T.J. Smith says tips about Tonja Chadwick led officers to North Hilton Street and North Monastery Avenue in southwest Baltimore.

Officers found a body wrapped up underneath debris. According to investigators, it doesn’t appear the body was there long.

“I can’t tell you at this point in time if the body is that of a female, male, adult or juvenile, but we can tell you it’s absolutely human remains,” Smith says.

Frantic family members of Chadwick were on scene with police. The northeast Baltimore mother vanished Saturday. Her family says it’s not like her to go missing.

“I want to think positive at this time. I just want her to come home. I just hope it’s not her,” cousin Tammy Sutton says.

Also missing is  Chadwick’s boyfriend Marco Holmes.

At this point police cannot confirm the identity of the remains found in southwest Baltimore.

“We even got tips from our local news media who were getting calls in reference to areas we should check,” Smith says, as Chadwick’s family waits anxiously and holding onto hope.

“We don’t care if it’s bad news, good news, we just want to know where she’s at, what happened her,” Chadwick’s mother says.

Police say they’ll have to determine how this body got there and if there is a suspect. Police are expected to release more information Friday afternoon.

The medical examiner will determine the identity of the person.

