CBS News Poll: Country Divided On Travel Ban, Trump

February 3, 2017 7:37 AM
Baltimore (WJZ) – It’s been two weeks since President Donald Trump took office, and the country remains divided among partisan lines.

According to a new CBS News Poll, a majority of Republicans approve of President Trump and his recent executive orders while Democrats are decisively disapprove.

The poll also shows that slightly more Americans disapprove (51%) than approve (45%) of President Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans people from entering the United States from seven designated countries.

Meanwhile, more Americans think the Senate should vote to confirm his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch than vote against him.

President Trump’s approval rating is the lowest of any president just after his first inauguration since the Gallup Poll began taking those measures back in 1953. Only 40% of Americans approve while 48% disapprove of the job he is doing in office.

