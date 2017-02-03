Longest Tenured Oriole Adam Jones Joins Hot Stove Show

February 3, 2017 11:57 AM
Adam Jones, the longest tenured Baltimore Oriole, joined the Orioles Hot Stove Show.

Jones is going into his tenth season with the Baltimore Orioles and as he usually signs off on his tweets, he’s “staying hungry.”

It’s good to be competitive, but Jones knows it’s more than that. He wants a championship, a parade and maybe even a statue. Jones says, “this is my 10th year, it’s my own personal dynasty with the Orioles and it would be great with the last two years left to grab a championship.”

Jones also talks about his outlook on the defense for the Orioles and how it could improve.

Jones also talks about meeting Mo, our longtime 105.7 The Fan longtime caller! Tune in to the full interview below:

 

