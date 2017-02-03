Police Investigating Crash On Bel Air Rd In Harford Co.

February 3, 2017 5:27 PM By Captain Jeff Long
Filed Under: bel air road, Harford County Police

Bel Air, Md. (WJZ) — Police and Fire and EMS units are on the scene of a crash on Bel Air Road and Mountain Road in Harford County.

Captain Jeff Long with Sky Eye Chopper 13 reports the roof one car was cut so a person could be extricated.

Harford County Fire and EMS says two patients were evaluated and refused transport.

Southbound and northbound lanes of Bel Air Rd are closed down while crews are investigating. Harford County Fire and EMS  say major delays are expected and recommend drivers take another route while.

This story is being updated.

