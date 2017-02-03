Police: Woman Stabbed To Death, Son Charged With Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man from Kingsville is charged with first-degree murder for killing his mother, who was found stabbed to death.

Baltimore County Police say 36-year-old David Joseph Finlayson is held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police say crews were dispatched at 1:41 a.m. Friday to the 12000 block of Belair Rd. where they found a car had crashed into a fence. They found a woman on the ground nearby suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

Investigators say shortly after they found the woman and the car, officers found a man walking nearby and found he was the victim’s son.

The investigators found that the suspect stabbed his mother, 61-year-old Mary Carol Finlayson in her car after she came to his apartment to take him to the hospital for a refill of medication.

