Ray Lewis Channels Nelly For ‘Lip Sync Battle’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis channeled his inner Nelly on this week’s “Lip Sync Battle” on Spike TV.

The future Hall of Famer took on fellow NFL veteran Tony Gonzalez on the popular television series. In round one, Lewis performed “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green, followed by Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” in round 2. Lewis was dressed in complete Nelly fashion with a signature head band and band-aid. The rapper himself then joined the linebacker on stage.

Lewis would enter M&T Bank stadium before Ravens home games to “Hot in Herre” while performing his signature “squirrel dance”.

Lewis says he turned to his friend and Baltimore-native Michael Phelps for advice. The former gold medal swimmer was a previous winner on the show last year by performing “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. Phelps advice to Lewis was just “be yourself.”

It seemed to work as the audience voted Lewis the winner of the battle.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook