If You Need To Renew Your Passport, It’s Time To Do It ASAP

BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– The State Department has put out warnings about the passport renewal process, and for those who need to renew it within the next year, it could take longer than normal, via WESH.

Renewing a passport routinely takes about six weeks. But now, the State Department is warning travelers that it could take even longer than that. So why all the warnings?

In 2007, Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative required American citizens to flash their passport when traveling to either Canada or Mexico. Now those passports are expiring and are being renewed.

On top of that, there’s a new act that’s going to be set in motion in January of 2018 called the Real ID Act. The Real ID Act requires residents of some states to have alternative forms of identification.

The State Department suggests that if you’re looking to renew your passport, get after it before your current one gets under nine months to expiration.