BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One man has been shot inside of Red Emma’s Coffee Shop, according to City police.

One man shot inside Red Emma's, considered "grave condition". Police stress: this was not a random shooting. Suspect knew victim. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/VCSkhryV3k — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 3, 2017

The man is in grave condition police say. Detectives believe this was not a random shooting and say that those involved knew each other.

Not a common area for shootings. Police say it adds to "disturbing" nature of this situation. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/Atm7bMaQ5l — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 3, 2017

This story will be updated as information becomes available.