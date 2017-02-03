Soldier Opens Fire Outside Louvre Museum in Paris

Paris, France (WJZ) – Paris police are reporting that a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum in Paris after he was attacked.

CBS News reports the man was attempting to enter the Louvre with at least one suitcase or backback while wielding a machete. The attacker has been taken into custody after being shot. The soldier who stopped him was slightly wounded.

The soldier had fired at total of five shots. Bomb squads were called to the scene to investigate the suspects bags, but an Interior Ministry spokesperson says there were no explosives found. About 250 museum guest had to be evacuated during the incident.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said that the incident was “obviously terrorism.”

The Louvre District is in the heart of Paris, and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, drawing millions of guest every year.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information comes into our newsroom.

