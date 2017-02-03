Some Anne Arundel Co. Residents to be Without Water for About 6 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main on Benfield Boulevard at St. Ives Drive in Severna Park.
The repairs will require DPW crews to turn water service off to approximately 200 homes in the area around 11 a.m. Affected residents are expected to be without water service for about 5-6 hours.
Residents with an emergency need for water should call 911.
