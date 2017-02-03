Super Bowl Commercials Generating Hype For Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Super Bowl is this Sunday. If you’re a fan of the game, or a fan of the ads, when it comes to commercials, this year won’t disappoint.

A 30-second spot during this year’s Super Bowl: $5 and a half million dollars.

“This is a huge time when everyone comes together, no DVRs, no skipping through the ads and we can all enjoy it,” says David Warshawski, advertising, and marketing expert, with what he expects to be the most talked-about ads during the game.

Bud light, best friends, and Mercedes-Benz easy rider.

Peter Fonda is just one celebrity making a commercial cameo. Melissa McCarthy is in a spot for Kia, and Cam Newton for Buick.

“There’s a catch 22 with celebrities, there’s instant recognition,” says Warshawski.

Lady Gaga’s in an ad for Tiffany Co.

“The downside is if you’re associated with a brand or celebrity and that celebrity isn’t liked by everyone, now you’re not associated with that celebrity,” says Warshawski.

Already generating buzz is a commercial from Budweiser, the story of founder Adolphus Busch coming to America from Germany.

“People who are Bud fans, they’ll get it and appreciate it, but I think it will also turn some people of to the brand,” says Warshawski.

84 Lumber could be the most controversial ad this year.

“You are trying to make an emotional connection to move a target audience. You’ve got over a hundred million people watching and you want to make a political statement? I think it’s too risky, it’s not a healthy spend,” says Warshawski.

One from web company Wix already has more than 4-million views.

“Often they’re spending 25% of their budget to pre-market, or to get as much attention for the ad before the Super Bowl, then during the Super Bowl and hopefully it has some legs after the Super Bowl,” says Warshawski.

Also interesting this year, Snickers is debuting a live ad, and Hyundai is filming and editing a 90-second commercial after kickoff, that will air after the game is over.

Something else to look for during the super bowl this year: companies are generating more buzz about their brand using social media during the game.

