The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of February 4th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show Best Of includes interviews with Keith Cavanaugh of the Terrapin Times prior to National Signing Day, and Maryland Head Football Coach D.J. Durkin the day after completing his recruiting class.

KEITH CAVANAUGH

Keith joined Ed and Rob to talk about National Signing Day and the kind of class the Terps will bring in for this season.

Keith started by talking about this Maryland recruiting class for football and what makes it so special saying “two thirds of this class were done before Coach Durkin had coached a game, will they finish number 10 when the day is over probably not but they’ll hang tough in the top 15 to 20 rankings…they got into some key areas like Florida, and were able to hang on a lot of their early enrollments.”

Keith also talked about the possibility for Maryland to flip a four star wide receiver recruit from Virginia Tech, and if they can this class would finish in the top 15. And finally Keith talked about Maryland’s strength of schedule being listed at number 2 in the country for next season.

D.J. DURKIN

Coach Durkin joined Ed and Rob to talk about his newest recruiting class which scout.com ranked 12th in the nation.

Coach Durkin started by talking about his newest class and the feeling around the coaching staff towards it saying “we’re very excited it was a great day for us yesterday, it was great work by our coaching staff…we’re thrilled about these guys and the future of where our program is going.” When asked about what kind of things bring recruits in whether its uniforms, facilities, or other things Coach Durkin said “it’s a combination of all those things, every recruiting situation seems to take on a life of its own…there are a lot of great things going on around our program right now including the area we live in.”

Coach Durkin went on to talk about the areas of need they addressed with this class on offense and defense. As for what’s up next for the Terps football program and their staff Coach Durkin said “we have a bunch of juniors coming in this weekend and will be picking up and starting to recruit the next class, we have to stack classes like this on top of each other.”

Finally Coach Durkin answered questions about player versatility and whether or not the Terps football program is ready to compete with the Ohio State and Michigans of the world.