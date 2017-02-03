Woman Found Dead In Catonsville Home Early Friday Morning

February 3, 2017 11:42 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews in Baltimore County say an elderly woman was found dead in her Catonsville home early Friday morning when they were called for reports of a fire.

Baltimore County Fire says crews responded at 1:31 a.m. to the 1600 block of Regent Park Road in Catonsville for reports of the smell of smoke, coming from a house fire in the homeowner’s kitchen.

Crews from Engine 4 found 83-year-old Theresa Catherine Skurkey, in the kitchen; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore County Police say an investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.

