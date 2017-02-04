4-Year-Old Injured After Mother Allegedly Kicked Her Dies

February 4, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Brushing Teeth, Child Dies, Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) – Montgomery County Police say a 4-year-old girl who was hospitalized after her mother allegedly kicked her in the stomach because she didn’t brush her teeth has died.

The department said in a news release that Nohely Martinez Hernandez died Wednesday at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington.
Officers say on Jan. 26, the girl’s mother, 20-year-old Iris Hernandez Rivas, called 911 and said she found daughter face-down in the bathtub and unresponsive in their Gaithersburg home. Investigators say Hernandez Rivas said she kicked the child, who fell backward and hit her head.

Police say doctors found Nohely had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma. Officers said Friday that results of an autopsy are pending.

Hernandez Rivas was charged with child abuse and assault last week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia