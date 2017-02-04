Metro: Major Weekend Track Work Closes 6 Stations

February 4, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: DC Metro

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major track work project this weekend is closing six Metro stations.

Metro says that on Saturday and Sunday, free shuttle buses will replace trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market. The six stations that will be closed are: Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW and Capitol South.

In addition, the lower level platforms will be closed at Metro Center and L’Enfant Plaza. Metro Center will be open for red line service only and L’Enfant Plaza will be open for yellow and green line service only.

Metro says work will include installing cell phone and radio infrastructure, fixing ceiling tiles and track improvements. Metro says customers using the shuttle bus to travel through the work zone should allow up to 45 minutes of additional travel time.

 

