Person of Interest in Fatal Double Shooting on Surveillance Video

February 4, 2017 10:33 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police need help locating a person of interest in a fatal double shooting that occurred on Thursday in the 3700 block of 7th Street.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the south Baltimore location and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died the next day.

A second victim walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim says he and his friend were shot at the location police responded to.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two black men running into an alley.

Police asked if anyone knows anything about the incident to call police.

