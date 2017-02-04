Terps scoring drought costly in loss to Purdue

The numbers in the second half for the Maryland Terrapins were not good in their 73-72 loss to Purdue and you could point your fingers at a number of key stats that contributed to the one point home loss.

8-25 from the field

2-12 from three

Melo Trimble and Kevin Huerter shot a combined 4-15 from the field

No field goals made over the final 7:37

Anyway you slice it, the second half scoring drought proved to be costly. The team was outscored 33-20 over the final 13:47 of the game. Nothing Maryland put up seem to fall. Terps Head coach Mark Turgeon lamented in his teams struggle.

“I wish I could’ve helped them more” said Turgeon. “I wish I could’ve got us a layup.”

Maryland had more than enough chances to stave off the Boilermakers but ultimately fell short. The sold out crowd of 17,950 left Xfinity Center disappointed as did the Maryland players and coaches. They can’t dwell on it too long because they have a trip to Penn State on Tuesday for what will be another road game in a tough environment.

The silver lining in all this is that the Nebraska game ended in a similar fashion on New Years Day and the Terps responded by ripping off seven straight wins afterwards. Let’s all hope Maryland can start another winning streak in Happy Valley.

