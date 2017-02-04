Uber Buying Plane Fare for Drivers Stranded by Trump Ban

February 4, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: travel ban, Uber

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers now that a federal judge has put a hold on President Donald Trump’s ban on travel to the United States by people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Kalanick tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the San Francisco-based ride-hailing company is “buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!”

He added, “#homecoming #fingerscrossed.”

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold Friday night on Trump’s executive order. And the State Department said Saturday it has reinstated the visas of the thousands of travelers who were affected by the ban.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted Saturday that the judge’s ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Kalanick quit Trump’s council of business advisers on Thursday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

