Body Found In Dundalk Is That Of Missing Woman

February 5, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a body found near a fence at Brentwood & Crafton Avenues in Dundalk.

Police say they received a call for a deceased person just after 1 p.m.

Police tell WJZ the person found has been confirmed to be missing woman, Leah Yeager. Yeager had been missing since January 30.

Our news partner The Baltimore Sun reports says a vigil was held for Yeager earlier today at Chesterwood Park.

The cause and manner of Yeager’s death is pending autopsy.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia