Body Found In Dundalk Is That Of Missing Woman

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a body found near a fence at Brentwood & Crafton Avenues in Dundalk.
Police say they received a call for a deceased person just after 1 p.m.
Police tell WJZ the person found has been confirmed to be missing woman, Leah Yeager. Yeager had been missing since January 30.
Our news partner The Baltimore Sun reports says a vigil was held for Yeager earlier today at Chesterwood Park.
The cause and manner of Yeager’s death is pending autopsy.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook