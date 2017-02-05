Community Holds Vigil For Young Woman Found Dead In City Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tonight, Baltimore City Police continue its search for Marco Holmes. He’s a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Tonja Chadwick.

Dozens turned out for a vigil in her memory earlier this evening. Tonja’s disappearance and death touched the hearts of people from across the city. Some of them came together mourn her death and celebrate her life.

“We ask right now that you will bless Tonja, hallelujah.”

Many people at this vigil honoring Tonja Chadwick, only learned her name after her disappearance, reflecting on the young mother’s sad ending.

“It’s hard. She’s so young. Had so much life ahead of her and she’s gone,” says Christine Boyd, victim’s aunt.

For nearly a week, investigators crisscrossed the city, hoping to find her alive. The search coming to a gut-wrenching end on Thursday night.

Chadwicks wrapped body, found by police in a rough terrain.

Marco Holmes, Chadwick’s live-in boyfriend, has not been seen since she went missing. His blue 4-door Infiniti also gone.

“It’s heartbreaking because there’s no closure, so until whoever comes forward or police find them, it’s going to keep hurting us,” says Tasha Booker, family friend.

Police not going into specifics about the criminal evidence found in the couple’s apartment, but say Holmes is a person of interest.

“We believe that she was murdered inside her apartment in parkside gardens,” says says Baltimore City Police spokesman T.J. Smith.

The family and police tell WJZ, the young couple had a history of domestic violence. Many at the vigil, hold purple balloons. Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness.

“Her smile. She was a beautiful girl,” says Andre Austin, Tonja’s uncle.

“We love you Tonja.”

A show of support for Chadwick and a plea for justice in her name. The family says they are still making funeral arrangements. Chadwick leaves behind a four-year old son.

