GoFundMe Set Up For Young Mother Found Dead In Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A family member of Tonja Chadwick, a 20-year-old mother who was found dead in a west Baltimore park earlier this week, says her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses after her death.
Tips about Tonja Chadwick led officers to North Hilton Street and North Monastery Avenue in southwest Baltimore, with her body being found in a dark wooded area, wrapped underneath debris, and police say it appeared the body hadn’t been there long.
Police are calling her boyfriend, Marco Jamal Holmes, a person of interest in their investigation.
A vigil will be held Sunday afternoon for Chadwick. The family says no funeral arrangements have been made.
(Note: There is a comment on the page that says this account was not set up by the family, but Chadwick’s aunt said this is the official fundraising page.)
