Lady Gaga Jumps Off Roof To Start Halftime Show, Twitter Reacts

Ryan Mayer

The Super Bowl halftime show has given us our fair share of memorable moments over the years for better or worse. This year, with one of the world’s wildest performers in Lady Gaga taking the stage, it wasn’t a question of if we would get a memorable moment but rather what that moment would be.

Well, Gaga didn’t disappoint as she started her performance on the roof of NRG stadium before jumping off the roof to make her entrance to the stage.

Twitter, as you would expect, reacted accordingly, with plenty of jokes and a tip of the cap from Cirque Du Soleil for the acrobatics.

The Patriots should have drafted @ladygaga for the #SuperBowl – At least she's 1 for 1 on catches for the night. — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) February 6, 2017

The performance drew praise across the social media network from movie stars, television talk show personalities and sports figures among others.

.@ladygaga was awesome! Like how she said hi mom hi dad #SB51 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga did her thing! I enjoyed her halftime performance! #Superbowl — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017