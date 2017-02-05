Kentucky Teen Wins $1M Powerball Prize

February 5, 2017 11:22 PM
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teenager has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize.

The Kentucky Lottery says in a news release that 18-year-old Tanya Herrera of Campbellsville matched the first five of the six numbers in last Wednesday’s drawing.

Herrera says she was visiting her father in Somerset when she bought the ticket. She says she had little experience playing the lottery.

After checking the numbers online, her father suggested she go to the store where she bought the ticket. She scanned the ticket at the store herself and thought the machine was broken when it showed she won $1 million.

Herrera said she plans to use some of her winnings to pay for college.

