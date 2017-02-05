One Dead, Teen In Serious Condition After Baltimore Co. Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Lansdowne-area Saturday that killed a 28-year-old man and has a 17-year-old in serious condition at the hospital.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. on February 4, about a shooting in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle.

Responding officers found two men inside an apartment who had been shot.

One of the victim, identified as Larry Lynch Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, 17-year-old Omar Hamilton, was taken to a local hospital, where police report he is listed in serious condition.

No further details have been released at this time, and police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this double shooting is asked to call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.

