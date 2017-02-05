Police: Wal-Mart Customer Fatally Shoots Suspected Thief

February 5, 2017 3:38 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say a customer at a Wal-Mart store in Florida fatally shot a man who was among a group suspected of stealing two carts full of merchandise.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the shooting occurred Saturday after suspects left the store with stolen items.

Sheriff’s Capt. A.L. Nieves says the men were loading the merchandise into a car when a worker and a customer who came to the employee’s aid confronted them.

Nieves says the customer was armed and fired at a suspect, who he thought was going for a weapon. Nieves did not identify anyone involved.

The suspect later died at a hospital after deputies found him at a gas station.

The shooting is under investigation, and the remaining robbery suspects remain at large.

