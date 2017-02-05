Study: Millennials Not Logging Most Hours On Social Media

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study finds millennials are getting outdone by older adults when it comes to social media.

Every click, like, or swipe is adding up to hours being spent on social media. A new Nielsen study found that the biggest users are Gen Xers.

The study shows Gen Xers, who range from 35 to 49 years old, log almost seven hours a week on social media, with millennials behind them at six hours.

“My mother literally posts, shares, likes so much that my friends who she is friends with have decided to unfollow her,” said psychologist Dr. Mary Henderson.

There’s so many social media options out there: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat. But psychologists say this urge for social media gratification could very well be an addiction.

“It is satisfying something within us, within our brain,” said Dr. Henderrson. “It is a significant enough satisfaction that we keep returning to it because we keep getting rewarded from it.”

Dr. Henderson also says users should set up boundaries if they just keep clicking.

WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett spoke with one millennial who doesn’t think he falls in that category of being addicted.

“Instagram is the one I use the most,” said Jack Cleary. “Probably every day, maybe 20, probably 30, 35, 40 minutes.”

Dr. Henderson says she’s also concerned that the more social media people use, the less time they have for in-person contact.

