Weather Blog: Cloudy, Cold, But Dry Sunday Expected

February 5, 2017 8:45 AM By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under: Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a sunny and chilly Saturday, Sunday will feature milder air but more clouds around.

The storm currently moving across the Great Lakes has become a storm of the past. Little reflectivity on radar is reaching the ground due to extensive dry air near the surface and we expect this to be the case throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to trend milder this week as chances for rain go up. We will likely see showers arriving as early as Monday night, lasting through Wednesday morning. High temps Tuesday and Wednesday will make it into the 60s.

Wednesday’s high will occur earlier in the day and the numbers will likely be falling by the afternoon as colder air moves in.

