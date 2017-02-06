Mt. Washington Tavern Kentucky Nights

February 6, 2017 8:45 AM

Join 105.7 The Fan’s Ed Norris for Kentucky Nights at the Mt. Washington Tavern, an evening of bourbon tasting to benefit the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.  There will be more than 12 distilleries represented, so bring along your keen decision-making skills. Plus, there will be food pairings and discussions with Baltimore’s best bourbon aficionados.

It’s all happening Thursday, February 23rd from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the The Pimlico Room at the Tavern. The cost is just $35 per person. All proceeds support the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.  So, do the right thing and join Ed at the Kentucky Nights, an evening of tasting terrific bourbons at the Tavern on February 23rd. Do it for the kids.

For more info and to reserve your spot, visit mtwashingtontavern.com/events or call (410) 367-6903.

