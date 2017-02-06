Best Lingerie Boutiques In Baltimore For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Joel Furches With Valentine’s Day rapidly approaching, you may be asking yourself how to celebrate it and, indeed, what gift to get your significant other which is appropriate to this singular holiday of amour. Gifts like candy and flowers wear out their appeal after a while, but one item which can be appreciated by everyone in question is the gift of lingerie. Men, you might consider getting your special lady something which she finds comfortable and attractive, or ladies, think about buying yourself something jaw-dropping. Trust us, your fella won’t mind. If you’re in the market for such an item, there are a few local venues you might consider shopping at to make your Valentine particularly happy.

The Bottom Drawer

1001 W. 36th St.

Baltimore, MD 21211

(410) 783-8998

www.thebottomdrawerboutique.com 1001 W. 36th St.Baltimore, MD 21211(410) 783-8998 One of the advantages with shopping at locally owned businesses is the personal service they provide. The Bottom Drawer is a cozy little shop where the owner takes time to make certain every customer is pampered and makes choices true to their needs. Bottom Drawer also carries brand-name items at prices lower than mainstream stores. Go to its website to get a first-hand look at what it carries, and when you’ve found something you like, head in to pick it up. Gentlemen, if you aren’t comfortable shopping for underwear for your lady, take advantage of the personal service to sort things out. Ladies, stop in to Bottom Drawer and find some attractive intimate wear in all sizes that will make your Valentine’s Days and nights especially rewarding.

Hourglass Lingerie

3500 Parkdale Ave. #25

Baltimore, MD 21211

(443) 869-5324

www.hourglasslingerie.net 3500 Parkdale Ave. #25Baltimore, MD 21211(443) 869-5324 Hourglass Lingerie is a store geared especially toward plus sizes for women who need personalized bras. The owners – well familiar with the struggles of needing unusual bra sizes and fits – will personally help you in selecting the most comfortable bras and swim wear for any occasion. Don’t worry, though, ladies, the store caters to all customers, so you may also find products for women who don’t struggle with issues related to bra sizes. The store includes every kind of intimate wear – not just bras. Be sure to check out its extensive online store for convenient at home shopping, or head into Hourglass to make certain your intimate wear is comfortable and appropriate for you Valentine’s celebration.

Lingerie Lingerie

820 Kenilworth Drive

Towson, MD 21204

(410) 296-8808

Necessary Secrets

10751 Falls Rd.

Lutherville, MD 21093

(410) 583-1383

www.necessarysecrets.com 10751 Falls Rd.Lutherville, MD 21093(410) 583-1383 This family run venue was founded more than 30 years ago by a mother-daughter team, based on the principle of helping women to find the perfect fit for all of their underwear needs. Necessary Secrets gives a range of customer service well worth the visit. Not only does it offer personalized fittings, but you may also have alterations done on your existing personal wear. While you’re guaranteed to get a good fit and quality product for all your underwear needs, for Valentine’s Day, be sure to check out the “After Midnight” collection, which includes an ever changing assortment of sensual wear perfect for those intimate moments.