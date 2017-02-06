Elementary Students Create Buddy Bench To Help Lonely Classmates

February 6, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Buddy Bench

Potomac, MD (WJZ) – Two elementary school students are looking to battle bullying with a bench.

According to WUSA, Ryan and Jack Golub from Lane Elementary School in North Potomac unveiled their “buddy bench” on Friday after seeing a video of a similar bench in Pennsylvania.

3a398ed7727344bc97e5c0c75dd6bb7b Elementary Students Create Buddy Bench To Help Lonely Classmates

The purpose of the buddy bench is for a lonely student to sit down on it if they are having trouble making friends. Then, fellow students willing to offer friendship will join the student on the bench.

The bench was designed by the brothers and says “make a friend, be a friend.”

PTA were able to pay for the bench after the two students lobbied for it.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia