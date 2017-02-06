Elementary Students Create Buddy Bench To Help Lonely Classmates

Potomac, MD (WJZ) – Two elementary school students are looking to battle bullying with a bench.
According to WUSA, Ryan and Jack Golub from Lane Elementary School in North Potomac unveiled their “buddy bench” on Friday after seeing a video of a similar bench in Pennsylvania.
The purpose of the buddy bench is for a lonely student to sit down on it if they are having trouble making friends. Then, fellow students willing to offer friendship will join the student on the bench.
The bench was designed by the brothers and says “make a friend, be a friend.”
PTA were able to pay for the bench after the two students lobbied for it.
