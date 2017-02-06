Hard Crash Landing Sends Pilot To Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A plane crash in Prince George’s County Monday morning has sent the pilot to the hospital.

According to the Prince George’s County Fire Department, the plane made a hard landing in a wooded area in Fort Washington.

The pilot is said to be okay, and was up walking around when first responders arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

U/D Injured Pilot – as a precaution the adult male patient being media-vac to a Trauma Center via @MDSP Trooper 2. LZ is off Trafalger #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 6, 2017

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

