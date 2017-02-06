Hard Crash Landing Sends Pilot To Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A plane crash in Prince George’s County Monday morning has sent the pilot to the hospital.
According to the Prince George’s County Fire Department, the plane made a hard landing in a wooded area in Fort Washington.
The pilot is said to be okay, and was up walking around when first responders arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
