Hard Crash Landing Sends Pilot To Hospital

February 6, 2017 12:28 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A plane crash in Prince George’s County Monday morning has sent the pilot to the hospital.

According to the Prince George’s County Fire Department, the plane made a hard landing in a wooded area in Fort Washington.

The pilot is said to be okay, and was up walking around when first responders arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

 

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

