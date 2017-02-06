Oriole Bird Celebrates WJZ’s First Warning Weather Team

Manhunt Still Underway For Boyfriend Of Murdered 20-Year-Old

February 6, 2017 2:14 PM By Amy Yensi
Filed Under: Tonja Chadwick

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An intense manhunt is still underway for the boyfriend of a young mother who was murdered, her body found abandoned in a Baltimore park.

Marco Holmes is still missing, days after 20-year-old Tonja Chadwick’s body was discovered.

He is considered a person of interest in the case.

Police believe Chadwick was murdered in her apartment, but they’re not saying what kind of criminal evidence they found there.

Chadwick was an aspiring nurse and mother of a 4-year-old son. She was last seen alive on Jan. 28, when she left her aunt’s house in Belair-Edison in Northeast Baltimore.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

