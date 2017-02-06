Mike Preston Reviews Superbowl 51 Between The Patriots And The Falcons

Mike Preston covers the Ravens and writes a column for the Baltimore Sun Sports section.
Mike joined Ed and Rob to talk about the overtime victory by the Patriots last night in Superbowl 51.
Mike started by talking about the Falcons play calling at the end of the game and why coordinators fall into these traps of throwing too much saying “I think it’s the adrenaline that’s part of it, and the other part is they always try to outsmart everybody else…just play the game, that’s why Belichick is one of the best coaches ever he never tries to outsmart himself.”
Mike went on to talk about the way the Patriots play the game, the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, and what it takes to beat the Patriots.