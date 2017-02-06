Oriole Bird Celebrates WJZ’s First Warning Weather Team

Orioles Bring Back Robert Andino On Minor League Deal

February 6, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, minor league contract, mlb, Robert Andino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have brought back Robert Andino on a minor league deal.

Andino appeared in 360 games with the Orioles between 2009-2012, batting .239/.302/.326 with 46 doubles, 16 home runs and 80 RBIs.

He’s able to play second base, shortstop and third base, and also has experience in the outfield. He will compete with Ryan Flaherty for a utility job, but he could end up as Triple-A Norfolk’s starting shortstop.

Andino, 32, has made most of his starts at second base (205) and can fill in for Jonathan Schoop during the World Baseball Classic.

 

