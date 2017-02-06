Police Investigating Congressional Motorcade, 911 Calls Of I-70 Accident

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Nearly two weeks later, questions remain about a motorcade of political VIPs, and the role it may have played in a fiery crash that killed one driver and injured two others.

For the first time, we hear the frantic 911 calls after that deadly 1-70 crash in Frederick county.

Investigators want to know — did U.S. Capitol police need to close part of the interstate to escort a motorcade of U.S. Senate democrats?

The moment a section of I-70 is closed to traffic as a U.S. Democratic Senator motorcade moves through.

Seconds later, a truck that can’t stop in time triggers the chain reaction accident captured on cell phone video by a driver, Patricia Nazzal.

911 Dispatcher: “Frederick county 911, what is the address of your emergency?

Caller: “There’s a major accident here at 70 and 270.”

Caller: “There’s a fire and explosion. I can’t really see what it is.”

Within seconds calls flood the Frederick County 911 center.

Caller: “Oh, whoa, whoa! The truck is going to catch on fire any minute.”

Caller: “I’m in my house in Frederick City and I hear the explosions, two. Boom boom boom boom.”

For miles drivers and people in the homes and even nearby schools could see the billowing smoke caused by the deadly accident.

911 Dispatcher: “How many people are injuried?”

Caller:“It looks like one car is fully engulfed and some truck hit the guardrail and two other dump trucks, ummm, rear ended each other and they’re all catching fire now.”

While stopped for the motorcade, 46-year-old Jacob Jackson of Gaithersburg was hit from behind by a dump truck, forcing his Nissan Rogue to slam into the dump truck in front of him, crushing his vehicle, and killing Jackson.

Caller: “I just heard two huge additional explosions.”

Caller: “They definitely going to need paramedics here.”

The question still remains: was the road closure necessary for the motorcade? The motorcade was transporting U.S. Democratic senators from D.C. through Maryland to a luxury retreat in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Maryland State Police are currently conducting this ongoing investigation. U.S. Capitol police have not commented on its decision to close traffic.

There was one fatality, and others were injured but they refused medical treatment.

Names of the senators on the bus still have not been released. The Frederick County Sate’s Attorney’s office are waiting until the full investigation is complete when it comes to any potential charges in this accident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook