Reward Offered For ID Of Break-In Suspect At Maryland Mosque

February 6, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: CAIR, mosque

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who broke into a Maryland mosque.

They hope the $1,000 reward will help identify the person caught on surveillance video going through drawers and other items in the office of the Islamic Center of Maryland (ICM) in Gaithersburg.

Nothing was taken from the center during the break-in Saturday evening.

The public is also asked to report any similar incidents to police and to CAIR’s Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by filing a report at: http://www.cair.com/civil-rights/report-an-incident/view/form.html

