Sen. Ben Cardin Calls Travel Ban ‘Against America’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sen. Ben Cardin is voicing his fierce opposition to an executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States and halting the refugee program, calling it “against America.”

The Maryland Democrat spoke at a news conference at Catholic Relief Services in Baltimore on Monday.

Cardin says a refugee ban will not only result in lives lost, but it will also make the United States less safe by complicating relationships with foreign governments and create barriers to preventing foreign fighters from joining terrorist organizations.

Cardin says he is urging President Donald Trump to withdraw the executive order and hopes to work with Congress to pass legislation “to make clear that we don’t want this.”

A judge has temporarily blocked the executive order.

