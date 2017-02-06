Oriole Bird Celebrates WJZ’s First Warning Weather Team

Sen. Ben Cardin Calls Travel Ban ‘Against America’

February 6, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Sen. Ben Cardin, Trump Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sen. Ben Cardin is voicing his fierce opposition to an executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States and halting the refugee program, calling it “against America.”

The Maryland Democrat spoke at a news conference at Catholic Relief Services in Baltimore on Monday.

Cardin says a refugee ban will not only result in lives lost, but it will also make the United States less safe by complicating relationships with foreign governments and create barriers to preventing foreign fighters from joining terrorist organizations.

Cardin says he is urging President Donald Trump to withdraw the executive order and hopes to work with Congress to pass legislation “to make clear that we don’t want this.”

A judge has temporarily blocked the executive order.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia