Two Arrested For October 2015 Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested for a homicide in Anne Arundel County back in October 2015.

23-year-old Gibran Dominque Anderson and 22-year-old Brian Deonte Brunson face charges for the death of Tylique Proctor, who was fatally shot.

Anderson was arrested by Annapolis police, while Brunson was already at the Jessup Correctional Institute on unrelated drug charges.

Since Proctor’s death, police had continued their investigation, and identified Anderson and Brunson as suspects in the case.

Police say their investigation found that Brunson had arranged to meet with Proctor to buy a weapon from him.

Through witness interviews, police found that Anderson was the person who shot Tylique Proctor, while Brunson was with Anderson at the time of the shooting.

Anderson also faces an additional charge after being found with a 9mm handgun while being arrested.

Police are still investigating, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department asks anyone with information about Proctor’s death to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

